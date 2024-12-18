Forest loanee Taylor continues to impress for Wigan as he scores once again against Bolton

Nottingham Forest loanee Dale Taylor has earnt the praise of Bolton Wanderers boss Shaun Maloney.

The 21-year-old is spending the campaign with Wigan Athletic and has been getting his fair share of game time under Maloney who has handed him 18 appearances so far this campaign where he has bagged 3 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent display against Bolton triggered Maloney to speak out about his performances which have helped the club to stay clear of the relegation zone so far this season.

“I thought Dale was brilliant all day”, Maloney said. “He has been very good for us; without scoring six, seven, or eight goals, he has actually been very good for the team. He was outstanding today and he deserved every bit of that goal because he works incredibly hard.”

The Latics face bottom of the league Shrewsbury Town this weekend.