Forest legend Pearce backing Cooper for Leicester success

Nottingham Forest hero Stuart Pearce believes that Steve Cooper will shine at Leicester City.

The ex-Forest manager has found himself back in the Premier League months after his sacking at the City Ground Club.

Pearce, who may have felt that Cooper should have kept his job at Forest, praised the Welshman’s integrity.

“I don't think so,” the 62-year-old said on whether the Leicester job will be harder.

“I've swapped texts with Steve since he got the job. Obviously I was closely following his career, certainly at Nottingham Forest and when he left Forest I was really disappointed for the club. I thought he'd done a really good job there.

“Personally, I think he's a great appointment at Leicester. I think he'll go in there and I think he'll keep him in the division. I think he's learned a lot from his time with Forest in the Premier League and I think that will stand him in really good stead. The way he conducted himself at Forest was commendable in my world.”