Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Real Madrid open door to SPL talks over Vini Jr sale with €1.3bn package drawn up
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns

Forest keen on Schalke youngster Bulut as the German side try to raise funds

Ansser Sadiq
Forest keen on Schalke youngster Bulut as the German side try to raise funds
Forest keen on Schalke youngster Bulut as the German side try to raise fundsTribal Football
Nottingham Forest remain interested in teenage defender Taylan Bulut as the transfer deadline approaches. 

The Reds were first linked with the Schalke youngster earlier this month. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the February 3 deadline looming, they have been given the green light to pursue him, per Bild

Forest are targeting Bulut to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo's squad, with Bournemouth also interested. 

Valued at €2M, Bulut could be a bargain as Schalke need to raise funds quickly. 

The teenager, primarily a right-back, is under contract until 2026 and is not likely to sign a new deal.

Mentions
Bulut TaylanRonaldo CristianoNottinghamSchalkeLiverpoolBournemouthPremier LeagueFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Kepa: Bournemouth brilliant for victory over Forest
Forest boss Nuno offers no excuses after Bournemouth thrashing
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Kluivert in a great moment for himself