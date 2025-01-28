Kepa: Bournemouth brilliant for victory over Forest

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga commended Bournemouth's team performance this weekend.

The Spaniard was delighted after their 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium. 

The Spanish keeper made four crucial saves and confidently handled set pieces and crosses that came his way. 

“It was a very tough game against a strong, very strong opposition,” he said to the Daily Echo post-game.

“And I think we make a brilliant job as a team. We defend as a team, we attack as a team.

“And yeah, we have to give credit to our performance today.”

