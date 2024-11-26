Tribal Football
Forest interested in Brazilian wonderkid Lorran in major January move
Premier League side Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Brazilian teenager Lorran.

The Reds are among a host of teams assessing the 18-year-old Flamengo talent.

Per Ontheminute, the Brazilian club are ready to listen to offers that are lower than the player’s release clause.

Lorran is available to any team that pays out his £41M release clause, but Forest would want to negotiate.

According to Nottingham Forest news, Lorran is one of the players on their radar.

A winter move is possible, but the transfer happening in the summer is a lot more likely.

 

