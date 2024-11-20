Forest defender Boly wanted in Saudi Arabia

Forest defender Boly could be set for Saudi Arabia move as his contract winds down

Nottingham Forest defender Willy Boly could be on the move to Saudia Arabian side Al Riyadh as his contract runs down this season.

The centre-back is due to become a free agent at the end of the season with a number of clubs interested in his services after years of top flight football experience - which would be a huge benefit to Al Riyadh manager Sabri Lamouchi.

This comes from Ivory Coast publication 225 Foot who report a 2 year deal is on the table with a reported boost in salary that would likely tempt Boly to make the move from England.

The 33-year-old’s place under manager Nuno Espírito Santo has become shaky with the majority of his appearances coming in Cup matches such as his last outing against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Boly is unlikely to receive a contract extension and will leave on a free to one of the many clubs who will be interested in his defensive capabilities without the need for a transfer fee next summer.

