Forest captain Yates: We could've beaten West Ham by more

Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates felt they dominated their win against West Ham.

Yates felt they could've scored more goals after the 3-0 win.

He said afterwards: "We were really getting into it at the end and we wanted more goals. Unfortunately mine didn't go in but we are delighted with today's work."

On whether pre-season with Nuno has helped Forest's start to the season, Yates continued: "He can really implement the ideas. There are many things that have gone into why we were doing well. I think the recruitment has been fantastic. We have kept the core together and we are doing really well.

"There are still things we can improve on. They are a tough opposition and they went down to 10 men which changed things but you can only beat what is in front of you."

