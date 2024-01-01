Forest boss Nuno: We outran Liverpool for Anfield shock

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was proud of his players after their shock win at Liverpool.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck the only goal of the game at Anfield.

Afterwards, Nuno says it was a result that came from outrunning the hosts: "Realising Liverpool are such a good team it required a lot of effort from the players, the organisation, tackling and the cover.

"The only way to achieve anything here is if you are organised and do everything that you can.

"When you start the way we started with our wingers, Nico Dominguez and Elliot Anderson - all the effort of them tracking Liverpool's full-backs it is a lot of energy.

"The team needed fresh legs and they played well.

"We are working hard and it is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop."

He also stated: "We are proud and very happy to win, I know the miles and the distances they put in. We had to overrun them, that is the only way at Anfield. Our fans haven't celebrated in Liverpool for so long so enjoy it.

"If you ignore the quality Liverpool have it is a mistake and we didn't. You cannot leave your team-mates isolated, you have to be organised and solid. I praise everybody, every player is going to be needed."