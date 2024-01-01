Forest boss Nuno on Wolves draw: We had them on the ropes

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was satisfied with their 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Chris Wood gave Forest an early lead, but Wolves quickly responded via Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Nuno later said, "First half the game was not in the rhythm - too much disruption. The rhythm of the game for both teams was lose possession, a disrupted game. One positive is we scored and the negative is we conceded so quickly.

"It changed in the second half, we were more dominant and we put Wolves against the ropes."

On the transfer window closing: "The credit for the squad is the way they integrate and help each other. We have James (Ward-Prowse) and Morato joining us.

"We are happy to have him (Ward-Prowse)."