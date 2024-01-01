Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho
Edu beams: Arsenal never had Sterling in our plans, but...
DONE DEAL: Man Utd confirm Kone swoop

Forest boss Nuno on Wolves draw: We had them on the ropes

Forest boss Nuno on Wolves draw: We had them on the ropes
Forest boss Nuno on Wolves draw: We had them on the ropes
Forest boss Nuno on Wolves draw: We had them on the ropesAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was satisfied with their 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Chris Wood gave Forest an early lead, but Wolves quickly responded via Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nuno later said, "First half the game was not in the rhythm - too much disruption. The rhythm of the game for both teams was lose possession, a disrupted game. One positive is we scored and the negative is we conceded so quickly.

"It changed in the second half, we were more dominant and we put Wolves against the ropes."

On the transfer window closing: "The credit for the squad is the way they integrate and help each other. We have James (Ward-Prowse) and Morato joining us.

"We are happy to have him (Ward-Prowse)."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesNottingham
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Mallorca sign Wolves winger Chiquinho
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Forest swoop for DC United striker Fletcher