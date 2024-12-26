Forest boss Nuno: Ange a gentleman of football

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits he admires Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham.

Nuno appreciates Postecoglou's playing principles ahead of today's clash at the City Ground.

He said: “Every team has their own decisions to make.

“What I have is a lot of respect for Ange, he’s a gentleman in football, a good manager and what he has is a good squad and he wants to implement his own ideas, own decisions. It’s up to them.

“There are so many things that can happen and change through the course of the game.

“What we need to do now is prepare for the game and then throughout the game it’s matter of questions and answers continually.”

