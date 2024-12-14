Forest attacker Elanga delighted with goal in victory over Villa

Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga was delighted with his goal in their late fight-back for victory over Aston Villa.

Forest came from 1-0 down to win on Saturday night 2-1 with goals from Nikola Milenkovic and Elanga in the final ten minutes after Jhon Duran had put the visitors ahead.

The Sweden winger later said, "We have been playing good football and all credit to the manager and the rest of staff as well as the players for buying into the way the manager wants us to play and how he wants us to set up in the game.

"The season is very, very long and we want to take it game by game and enjoy the journey.

"Villa had a good spell in the first half and we wanted to change some things in the second. We did that. To come and make a difference is something you want to do. I want to play every game but it is credit to those who have started who have done a fantastic job."

On his first goal since February, Elanga added: "I am my own biggest critique. I haven't scored in a while and I owe myself a big apology as well as the team. Even though the team has played really well, I felt I could contribute more. I know I am a good finisher. I need to keep going."