Forest announce the signing of Xaver Schlager: I want to help the club back into Europe!

Xaver Schlager has joined Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal as manager Oliver Glasner makes his first signing.

The 28-year-old central midfielder who has been compared to Conor Gallagher or N'Golo Kanté, has committed his future to Forest until 2028.

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After coming through the Red Bull Salzburg academy, he has featured for Wolsfburg and RB Leipzig over the past 5 years, establishing himself as a midfielder that can make a real impact on both halves of the pitch.

Schlager has been a regular for the Austrian national team, earning over 50 caps alongside well known names such as Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer.

He clearly caught the eye of Glasner who made him his first signing this summer. Speaking on the move, Schlager says he hopes to guide Forest back to Europe in what would be an impressive feat.

“It’s a big honour to be here and I’m very happy.

“This is a traditional club with a big history that has won the European Cup under Brian Clough. I’m happy to be here and I want to give everything to this club.

“The main thing for me is that I wanted to join a good club with good players. I wanted a new challenge and it was perfect that he is the coach here now.”

“I want to help the club back into Europe,” he continued. “We have a good team and a good chance. I’ve played a lot of games on this stage and it’s the best feeling and truly the best games.”

After Elliot Anderson’s £116 million move to Manchester City, Forest must fill the void in the side and Schlager may be the perfect fit as the club aim to finish better than 16th where they ranked last season.