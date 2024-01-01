Forbs says Wolves want a "response" against Brighton after Newcastle defeat

Carlos Forbs made his debut against Newcastle United in a tough loss to take and now wants the side to bounce back with a win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

After making his first appearance in the top flight on Sunday, the winger is hoping to continue their Carabao Cup campaign with a win against Brighton later today.

He spoke about making his Molineux debut and how the squad have welcomed him with open arms.

“I was happy to make my debut in front of the fans, it was an amazing atmosphere.

“We were unlucky with the result, but I felt we played well and we deserved more.”

“It’s been good, and the lads have been great. I’m settling in quite well and I’m excited to be here.

“They’ve given me a warm welcome and I get along with everyone, everyone’s nice and it feels like family, so I’m very happy here.”

Brighton will be his first away game for the club and says he cannot wait to help the team into the next round.

“For sure, I’m trying to contribute every game, whether that’s starting or coming on, I’m trying to help my team as much as possible.

“Hopefully tomorrow we can get the job done. It’s going to be nice, and I can hopefully play a couple of games on the coach and at the hotel with the guys, but it’s going to be chilled.

“Our main focus is to win the games that we have coming up and that’s all our focus.”

“We want to show character, and our response tomorrow will show on the pitch what we want to do, and hopefully we can win. That’s all we want.”