Fluminense plan bid for Tottenham striker Richarlison

Paul Vegas
Richarlison is digging in his heels at Tottenham.

This summer, Saudi clubs Al Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad all showed interest in the 27-year-old.

Now TNT Sports Brasil states Fluminense are trying to bring Richarlison back home for the new Brasileiro season.

But the striker will turn down such a move as he is determined to succeed at Tottenham.

His contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2027.

 

