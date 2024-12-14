Fluminense plan bid for Tottenham striker Richarlison
Richarlison is digging in his heels at Tottenham.
This summer, Saudi clubs Al Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad all showed interest in the 27-year-old.
Now TNT Sports Brasil states Fluminense are trying to bring Richarlison back home for the new Brasileiro season.
But the striker will turn down such a move as he is determined to succeed at Tottenham.
His contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2027.
