Fluminense plan bid for Tottenham striker Richarlison

Richarlison is digging in his heels at Tottenham.

This summer, Saudi clubs Al Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad all showed interest in the 27-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now TNT Sports Brasil states Fluminense are trying to bring Richarlison back home for the new Brasileiro season.

But the striker will turn down such a move as he is determined to succeed at Tottenham.

His contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2027.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play