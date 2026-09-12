Flemming admits 'every point is precious' for Ipswich after late winner vs Crystal Palace

Ipswich striker Zian Flemming admitted that 'every point is precious' in his side's mission to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Flemming, 28, scored a 90th minute winner as Ipswich earned a potentially crucial three points with a 3-2 win over ten-man Crystal Palace on Saturday (September 12).

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That take’s the newly promoted side up to eighth, with two wins and two defeats from their opening four games of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Ipswich were relegated back in 2024-25 with just 22 points, and Flemming, who suffered the same fate with Burnley last season, knows they’re all precious.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, he said: "It's a great feeling to win, and to score the winner is even better.

“They had a phase in the second half - regardless of being down to 10 men - where they were the dominant side, and they rewarded themselves with a goal as well.

“Luckily we turned it around as we shouldn't really be in that situation in the first place."

On his low-key celebration: "I can't really predict how I'm going to celebrate. I felt quite calm in the moment for some reason."

On the win: "Every point is precious. It is not easy to win in the Premier League, especially away from home. We were playing against 10 man for a big part of the game so we should have come away with three points as well. They are all helping towards the end goal."

Ipswich face Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday (September 15), before heading to Everton in the Premier League four days later.