Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

INEOS make Berrada and Wilcox sack decision after Carrick crunch talks

Manchester United keen on two Premier League stars to help fix defensive issues

Sheringham blames Carrick's sack on two Man Utd stars: He makes mistake after mistake...

'Until told otherwise' - USMNT star breaks silence on Pochettino to Man United talk

Most read on Flashscore News

Jobe Bellingham admits it would be 'so special' to play alongside brother Jude for England

Senegal hit with withdrawals for AFCON 2027 qualifying double test against Sudan

Coco Gauff suffers major upset at WTA Finals at the hands of Linda Noskova

Why Thomas Tuchel's reasoning for selecting Jobe Bellingham ahead of Cole Palmer is flawed

Flashscore sources: Pochettino could hold key to Man Utd signing Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun (centre) could leave AS Monaco in January
Folarin Balogun (centre) could leave AS Monaco in JanuaryREUTERS / Alexandre Dimou

Manchester United's interest in Folarin Balogun could take on added significance if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as the club's next manager, with the Argentine ideally placed to judge whether the striker can help solve their problems in front of goal.

United are weighing up the possibility of signing a new centre forward in January after Benjamin Sesko's injury issues have left them short of options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Balogun is among the players to have attracted their attention, and Pochettino would bring valuable first-hand knowledge of his qualities should he take charge at Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager has worked closely with Balogun during his time as United States head coach, where the 25-year-old was a leading figure in the national team's attack.

Pochettino has seen him perform at international level and would be able to offer a detailed assessment of whether his movement, finishing and overall approach would translate to the demands of the Premier League. 

Balogun's World Cup campaign also brought controversy. He was sent off during the United States' knockout victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA subsequently lifted his one-match suspension.

President Donald Trump confirmed he had asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the decision, prompting criticism over the apparent political involvement in the disciplinary process.

His club situation has also been unsettled. Balogun endured a difficult end to the summer transfer window when a proposed move to Everton collapsed on deadline day after concerns emerged during his medical.

The striker ultimately remained at Monaco, where he has struggled to re-establish himself in the side. He has since been working his way back into the picture and scored his first goal of the season against Paris FC on November 1st, offering a timely reminder of his ability as speculation over his future continues.

United are among the clubs to have assessed his profile, and a January departure from Monaco is a possibility.

Pochettino is aware of United's interest in him and is open to taking the job - meaning an appointment would give the club an important source of insight before deciding whether to pursue Balogun. 

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueFolarin BalogunManchester UnitedMauricio PochettinoMonacoFootball transfers

Related Articles

Kane all praise for Pochettino ahead of Man Utd move: I needed his guidance, he pushed me

Ferdinand says Pochettino is perfect for Man Utd as he can fix "many broken individuals"

Dejan Lovren on Mauricio Pochettino's future: I know him, I don't see him at Man Utd