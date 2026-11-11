Flashscore sources: Pochettino could hold key to Man Utd signing Folarin Balogun

Manchester United's interest in Folarin Balogun could take on added significance if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as the club's next manager, with the Argentine ideally placed to judge whether the striker can help solve their problems in front of goal.

United are weighing up the possibility of signing a new centre forward in January after Benjamin Sesko's injury issues have left them short of options.

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Balogun is among the players to have attracted their attention, and Pochettino would bring valuable first-hand knowledge of his qualities should he take charge at Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager has worked closely with Balogun during his time as United States head coach, where the 25-year-old was a leading figure in the national team's attack.

Pochettino has seen him perform at international level and would be able to offer a detailed assessment of whether his movement, finishing and overall approach would translate to the demands of the Premier League.

Balogun's World Cup campaign also brought controversy. He was sent off during the United States' knockout victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA subsequently lifted his one-match suspension.

President Donald Trump confirmed he had asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the decision, prompting criticism over the apparent political involvement in the disciplinary process.

His club situation has also been unsettled. Balogun endured a difficult end to the summer transfer window when a proposed move to Everton collapsed on deadline day after concerns emerged during his medical.

The striker ultimately remained at Monaco, where he has struggled to re-establish himself in the side. He has since been working his way back into the picture and scored his first goal of the season against Paris FC on November 1st, offering a timely reminder of his ability as speculation over his future continues.

United are among the clubs to have assessed his profile, and a January departure from Monaco is a possibility.

Pochettino is aware of United's interest in him and is open to taking the job - meaning an appointment would give the club an important source of insight before deciding whether to pursue Balogun.