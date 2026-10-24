Flashscore sources: How the Champions League could help change Chelsea's transfer plans

Chelsea's hierarchy are optimistic about how Xabi Alonso has begun to shape the team, with growing belief that a return to the Champions League will provide the platform for another ambitious push in the transfer market.

Chelsea began the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League and face Tottenham today, with a run of important fixtures offering an opportunity to strengthen their position.

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A cup meeting with Liverpool and a league clash against Manchester United follow, giving Alonso's side a chance to make a statement as the club look to reassert themselves among English football's leading forces.

There remains an awareness internally that Chelsea have work to do before they can consider themselves back where they want to be. Their current progress has been encouraging, but consistency will be needed if they are to secure Champions League qualification.

January could provide an opportunity to address some of those shortcomings, with further transfer activity possible as the hierarchy assess what the squad still needs.

Chelsea have already adjusted aspects of their recruitment process, and there is a sense that those changes could become increasingly significant as Alonso's project develops.

The more intriguing question, however, concerns what Chelsea might attempt once the longer-term picture becomes clearer.

Sources indicate that Champions League qualification could bring some particularly interesting names into the conversation, with Chelsea prepared to be ambitious and consider moves for established players at Premier League rivals.

Insiders say the ambition to explore that market is there if they position themselves well by next summer.

Chelsea's recruitment strategy has often attracted attention, and the tweaks made last summer showed new intent.

Their immediate priority is to beat Tottenham - but if Chelsea maintain their progress and deliver Champions League football, the possibilities for the next phase of Alonso's tenure may well impact on their English rivals.