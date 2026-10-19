Henderson uses criticism as "fuel" as he reveals he is aiming for another England call-up

Jordan Henderson will not give up on his England dream at the age of 36 as he thrives at Chelsea.

Henderson joined Chelsea on a two-year contract on a free transfer during the summer in what came as a surprise move for fans, as manager Xabi Alonso aimed to add his experience and leadership to the side.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Champions League and Premier League winner grabbed a brace against Bournemouth earlier this month, sealing his second goal with a stunning free-kick as he continues to prove doubters wrong.

England boss Thomas Tuchel picked Henderson for his World Cup squad, and as fans look out towards the upcoming international tournaments, they may wonder if the former Liverpool captain will be included.

Henderson's England dreams won't fade

Speaking on his Three Lions ambitions, Henderson said that he is always keen to prove his critics wrong and that England will never not be a target for him.

"I will always have the desire for England. I still feel like I can play at the highest level but I have to do a job at Chelsea and put in good performances and wait and see. England's always an honour and a big thing for me. If I feel like I'm playing at the highest level of course I would always want to be involved."

"As long as I am playing and feeling good then I would always want to give myself a chance (of a call up). Of course, that's up to the manager and the decisions he makes on the squad and everything. I have just got to keep putting in good performances and then take it as it comes."

"I'm enjoying the challenge. I think a lot of people spoke about the move when I came but for me I've just got to do my talking on the pitch," he continued. "It helps when you're playing with top players around you and I feel like the team's really coming together.

"I don't really think too much about what other people say. I have just as important a role as every other player on the team, I've just got to bring whatever I bring. But they also help me as well. It's not all me coming here to help younger players, younger players can also help experienced players. I'm still learning, and I'm still improving.

"There are going to be so many different opinions I just try and use it as fuel, use it as energy, to prove people wrong again. I just want to do my business on the pitch. That's where I do the talking really."

Henderson has played the full 90 minutes in his side’s last three Premier League games and has proven to be crucial for Alonso, forcing Tuchel to consider him even more.