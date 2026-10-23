Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG plotting surprise €50 million move to replace injured Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for shock Premier League return

Arsenal's Declan Rice back Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or after Bayern Munich draw

Bournemouth owner warns Alex Scott over 'star struck' transfer decision

Most read on Flashscore News

Salah makes his mark as Trabzonspor sink Hearts in Conference League

Elena Rybakina into Ningbo quarter-finals, Philippine star Alexandra Eala dumped out

'Selfish': Rooney slams Manchester United players after Fernandes criticism

Luke Humphries pulls out of European Darts Championship due to illness

Chelsea's Alonso confirms Martinez out for 'a few weeks' after undergoing jaw surgery

Emi Martinez recieving treatment
Emi Martinez recieving treatmentREUTERS / Phil Noble

Chelsea's Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be ⁠out for several weeks after surgery on a fractured jaw, ‌manager Xabi Alonso said ahead of his ‌side's Premier League clash at ‌home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Martinez suffered the injury during ‌Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday and was taken to hospital ‌following a collision with defender ⁠Jarrad Branthwaite.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He's ‌been better; he had the surgery. We ​still need to wait. (He will be out for) a ​few weeks. Hopefully less than more," Alonso told a press conference ⁠on Friday.

​Mike Penders is expected to start against Spurs. "He is ready," Alonso said. "He has been training well and ‌played a couple of cup games where he showed he has a good level ... when he came on against Everton, he showed in a few minutes his personality and qualities."

The Chelsea boss also provided an update on Malo ‌Gusto and Pep Chavarria, who ​missed last weekend's victory due to ‌illness and injury, respectively.

"Malo (Gusto) is fine. Pep (Chavarria) is training a little bit more but he is not going to make it," the ⁠Spaniard said.

Follow Chelsea vs Spurs with Flashscore.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueXabi AlonsoEmiliano MartinezChelseaTottenhamEverton

Related Articles

Man City seek eighth-straight win as Chelsea and Tottenham clash in London derby

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed team news ahead of heated London derby

Emi Martinez issues encouraging update from hospital following collision against Everton