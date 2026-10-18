Emi Martinez issues encouraging update from hospital following collision against Everton

Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez posted an encouraging update from hospital on social media on Saturday evening following his horrific clash of heads with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in their game earlier in the day.

The Argentinian stopper had been left prone on the turf along with the Toffees' defender after the two had clashed heads while going for the ball in Chelsea's 2-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The game was stopped for more than ten minutes as the 2022 World Cup winner was treated on the pitch but was seen moving his hands while on the stretcher leaving the field of play.

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Branthwaite was able to continue follwing the incident which saw 21 year-old Belgian Mike Penders make his Premier League debut on 75 minutes, becoming the Blues' youngest-ever goalkeeper in the competition in the process. When he arrived, his side were a goal to the good up thanks to a Pedro Neto strike early in the second half and the Portuguese forward added a second in the 90th minute to wrap up the victory that took Xabi Alonso's side into the top four and ended Everton's unbeaten start to the season.

Martinez - who moved to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa this summer - posted a selfie from his hospital bed confirming that he had had surgery on his jaw and that it was successful, saying:

"Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. We'll be back in a few weeks."

Chelsea manager Alonso confirmed in his post-game press conference that Martinez was conscious as he left the stadium but, at that point, he wasn't sure on the extent of the injury. It is still unclear just how much time Martinez will miss but it looks as though Penders will be between the sticks for the forseeable as his side face a tough run of four fixtures before the November international break.

That run starts with a London derby at home to Tottenham on Saturday before an EFL Cup clash with Liverpool four days later. They then return to league action on 31st October at home to Manchester United before a trip to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland the following week.