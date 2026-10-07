Flashscore sources: Arsenal plan next phase of growth with Arteta set to stay

Arsenal are determined not to lose sight of the next generation of talent as they prepare for the next phase of their growth under Mikel Arteta.

The club have worked hard in recent times to put themselves in a position to compete for the biggest names in the game, with their interest in players such as Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez illustrating the level they want to operate at.

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That ambition is not changing but Arsenal also recognise that sustained growth requires them to think beyond the players who are already established at the top of the game, with the next couple of transfer windows set to place greater emphasis on identifying the stars who could become elite players in the years ahead.

Max Dowman is a clear example of what Arsenal are trying to build internally. The teenager has already made an impression at senior level and is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from the club’s academy.

Arsenal want to ensure they are equally well positioned to find talent elsewhere.

Peyton Miller, the 18-year-old New England Revolution defender, and 15-year-old Justin Ejodamen of Borussia Dortmund are among the teenagers to have been linked with Arsenal recently as the club continue to monitor emerging talent.

There are also several younger players whose arrivals are already being lined up for next year.

Victor Ozhianvuna, the 17-year-old Shamrock Rovers attacking midfielder, is set to arrive in 2027, while Arsenal have also reached a pre-agreement for Georgian attacking midfielder Andria Bartishvili, 17, of Kolkheti 1913.

Arsenal have also agreed a deal for Independiente del Valle twins Holger and Edwin Quintero, with the package potentially reaching around £9m. Both have already played in Ecuador’s top flight and are due to arrive next summer.

The strategy is not about choosing between established stars and emerging talent but making sure they have a blend and that Arteta and his backroom team continue to be shown support for the here and now as well as the future, so they stand a genuine chance of a sustained period of English dominance.

Arsenal still want to be involved when players of the calibre of Vinicius or Alvarez become attainable, but they also want a pipeline capable of producing the next generation of stars before they reach that level.

That could make the next couple of windows particularly interesting.

With Arteta about to commit his future to the club, Arsenal can continue building around his vision while also ensuring the squad is being shaped for five years from now, rather than simply the next season.