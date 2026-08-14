Flashscore’s predictions for the 2026/27 European football campaign

The 2026/27 football season is here, and the Flashscore.com team have got their crystal balls out to predict what's going to unfold in Europe's biggest competitions.

It's been a summer of change in the world of European football, with numerous big-money moves taking place and many clubs entering the new season with new coaches, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

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That creates plenty of unknowns, but at risk of humiliating ourselves - as we did last year in many, many ways - we've predicted how things are going to pan out in Europe's top five leagues and the three continental competitions.

Best signing

Finley Crebolder: I may be putting too much weight on the simulated world of the Football Manager video games here - if you know you know - but I'm backing Konstantinos Karetsas to be a revelation for Borussia Dortmund. He has a wand of a left foot and incredible vision, and I think he's the perfect fit for one of the spots behind the striker in Niko Kovac's 3-4-3 system.

Tolga Akdeniz: Arsenal signing Bruno Guimaraes feels like the type of signing Sir Alex Ferguson used to make back in the day. Coming off the back of winning the Premier League, there is no point resting on your laurels, and Mikel Arteta has gone and signed one of the best midfielders in the league at the very peak of his powers, not having any concern over the fact that he turns 29 soon.

He and Declan Rice will form a supreme midfield pivot, and it is a true statement of intent from Arsenal as they aim to go back-to-back and get their hands on the Champions League.

Danny Clark: Bournemouth bringing in Portuguese centre-back Antonio Silva to fill the void left by Marcos Senesi looks to be an inspired piece of business. The 22-year-old has been a regular starter for Benfica since breaking through in 2022, making over 180 appearances, while also featuring 20 times for Portugal. Costing the Cherries just £25m, he could quickly develop into a key player for Marco Rose.

Josh Donaldson: An old adage from Soccernomics is not to use major tournaments as bias for transfers, but I have drunk the Kool-Aid with Johan Manzambi.

Aston Villa have lost some influential players this summer, meaning they need the Swiss talent to get stuck in straightaway. During the World Cup, he was potent with the ball at his feet, driving forward from midfield, whilst being clinical in front of goal.

With Freiburg last season, he was named the Europa League's young player of the year, helping them make the final, where they were defeated by, ironically, Villa.

A knee injury has kept him out of pre-season, but expect him to be a key player across Villa's multiple fronts.

Johan Manzambi impressed for Switzerland over the summer Flashscore

Harry Dunnett: It is hard to disagree with Tolga's Bruno Guimaraes pick, but where would the fun in that? If Guimaraes is the statement signing for Arsenal, then Manchester United activating Youri Tielemans' €41m release clause could prove to be the smartest piece of business this summer.

As a former central midfielder who oozed class on the ball, Carrick is clearly trying to build a team of technically sound players and Tielemans very much fits into that category.

Too often last season United struggled to game-manage effectively after going ahead, but now with Tielemans, Andrey Santos (signed from rivals Chelsea this summer) and Kobbie Mainoo, the Red Devils have composure and technical quality across their midfield.

There might have been better big-name signings this summer, but if Tielemans can build a strong on-the-pitch relationship with Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, he might prove to be a steal for just €41m.

Pat Dempsey: I can't argue with the above choices too strongly; I think they are all really good signings for the clubs involved, but I am going to venture back out of England for my pick of signing of the summer so far...

Personally, I tend to base this more on value for money than on player power alone. Despite still lacking a proper replacement for Robert Lewandowski, I think Barcelona have done some interesting deals in bringing in Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. I am going to go with Adeyemi as my pick of the two because, at €22 million, his transfer fee was one quarter of Gordon's. At the price, he's an absolute steal!

What's more, given how rapid Adeyemi is, I really think Hansi Flick's more vertical version of Barca could suit his skillset perfectly. He mightn't start from the outset, but I have an inkling that he's going to make a bigger impact than the outlay on him would suggest. Canny business.

Surprise package

Finley Crebolder: Many expect Newcastle to struggle this season following the exits of Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and manager Eddie Howe, but I think a fresh start could be just what the club needs.

It felt like Howe himself and the team he'd built had run out of steam by the end of last season, and in Matthias Jaissle, he's being replaced by someone who has an excellent record, plays exciting and energetic football, and is spoken very highly of by those who have worked with him.

With some new exciting talent in the form of Sean Steur and Bazoumana Toure, I think they'll end up fighting for a top-four finish rather than languishing in mid-table obscurity.

Tolga Akdeniz: Daniel Farke and Leeds had a brilliant return to the Premier League, sealing a 14th-place finish and really impressing with how they adapted midway through the season. But now they want to push on, and they have made some really smart additions.

Harry Wilson is an excellent addition on a free, while James Trafford is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. They have also brought in highly rated Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo.

Adding these players to the squad they already have, I can see them really pushing for European football, and being one of the teams to watch this season.

Danny Clark: After a solid 11th-placed finish on their return to the French top-flight last season, Paris FC will continue their upward trajectory in the 2026/27 campaign, securing European qualification for the very first time.

City rivals PSG might take some catching, but the likes of Marseille, Lyon and Monaco will soon be looking over their shoulders…

Josh Donaldson: Bayern Munich are locks for the Bundesliga as ever, but the surprise will be that they will be run close this year. Borussia Dortmund are signing a lot of young players with bags of talent, whilst Bayer Leverkusen steadied the ship and look ready to renew their challenges. This could go down to the wire.

Harry Dunnett: This might sound like a rogue shout because Aston Villa have sold some key players this summer, no more so than the aforementioned Tielemans, but they have replaced the outgoings with some smart signings and they have an exciting pool of young players coming through the academy, too.

Joao Gomes was one of the star performers of a poor Wolves side and is more than an adequate replacement for Tielemans. Meanwhile, Johan Manzambi was one of the stories of the World Cup, and although €60m is a hefty price tag, he might just take the Premier League by storm.

Unai Emery is now one of the few long-serving coaches left in the Premier League and that stability, coupled with Emery's world-class tactical approach, could well see Villa qualify for the Champions League once again.

Pat Dempsey: My surprise package of the season is, unlike the above, a negative surprise. I am going to tip Jose Mourinho to win no major trophies as Real Madrid manager this season. This qualifies as a surprise because Mourinho has been brought in for one reason only: win stuff after rare back-to-back trophyless campaigns for Los Blancos.

Once among the world's elite managers, Mourinho is more David Brent than 'box office' these days. With his summer tan and feet up on the desk, you can almost hear him saying, "I'm basically a chilled-out entertainer," in a bruised leather jacket as the players waltz into Valdebebas.

Ok, so they've made some good signings, I will admit. But potentially missing out on Rodri to Barca, and not solving their frontline conundrums, will see them beaten to the title, I think. They are miles off winning the Champions League, and as for a consolation cup... Well, Mourinho's last major trophy was the Conference League in 2022. Enough said.

First major sacking

Finley Crebolder: Given just how badly he did at Manchester United, I'm a little amazed that Ruben Amorim managed to get the AC Milan job, and I don't think he'll have it for long.

Tolga Akdeniz: Ruben Amorim. To be honest, I don't think there are many obvious options, but I am just not the biggest fan of Amorim and his stubborn approach. He might do okay in Serie A, but I think he is one of the likeliest to get the boot first.

Danny Clark: After a dreadful end to last season and a fairly uninspiring summer window, I can see things quickly turning sour for David Moyes at the Hill Dickinson.

Everton's summer signings Flashscore

Josh Donaldson: Napoli look like they are in a bad spot this summer. They have so much attacking talent, but with Massimiliano Allegri now in charge, he will not get the best out of their squad. His defensive football will be despised in Naples, leading to him being replaced early as they look for a more expansive style.

Harry Dunnett: Gennaro Gattuso. After failing to qualify for the World Cup as Italy head coach, Gattuso comes in as Lazio manager with his reputation in serious question, and that is if you think he had much of a reputation as an elite coach in the first place.

And after a relatively quiet summer window, there is a genuine chance things quickly go south for Gattuso and Lazio.

Pat Dempsey: There's a lot of new managers in Serie A this season, as noted, and many of the top Italian clubs seem quite volatile at the moment, which is a shame. Atalanta have struggled to settle since the successful Gasperini era ended, and the third man to manage them since this time last year is Maurizio Sarri. I can see this not clicking and ending early.

Top scorers in the top five leagues

Harry Kane's recent seasons Flashscore

Finley Crebolder: Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lois Openda.

Tolga Akdeniz: Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Florian Balogun.

Danny Clark: Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Joaquin Panichelli.

Josh Donaldson: Erling Haaland, Francesco Esposito, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembele.

Harry Dunnett: Erling Haaland, Anastasios Douvikas, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Folarin Balogun.

Pat Dempsey: Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Esteban Lepaul.

Champions of the top five leagues

Finley Crebolder: Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.

I think the only really exciting title fight we're going to get will be in Spain, and I'm backing Real Madrid to win it. They've made some good signings and Jose Mourinho will no doubt get them fired up, and I can see Barcelona lacking a bit of hunger having won two league titles in a row, as well as some firepower if they don't sign a top striker in the final weeks of the window.

Tolga Akdeniz: Arsenal, Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG.

Bayern and PSG are self-explanatory; Arsenal, I think, are the strongest team in the Premier League and have got stronger, while their rivals have got weaker and have new managers. Juventus have done some smart business in the window, with Kerim Alajbegovic and Randal Kolo Muani very good additions. In LaLiga, I can't take a team managed by Jose Mourinho in 2026 too seriously, and Rodri opting for Barcelona over them was a huge blow.

Danny Clark: Arsenal, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG.

Josh Donaldson: Manchester City, Inter, Barcelona, Bayern and PSG.

Harry Dunnett: Arsenal, Inter, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG.

Pat Dempsey: Arsenal, Inter, Barcelona, Bayern and PSG.

This feels so boring picking the five holders... In Germany, I just can't see a serious threat for Bayern. In France, we almost saw Lens do the unthinkable last season, so maybe someone emerges from the shadows there like Rennes or Marseille finally mount a proper push, but it feels unlikely. As for Spain, England and Italy, it seems like the holders have all strengthened while the contenders are distinctly in transition. If I have to break up the five, Serie A feels the most open, and I'd love to see Roma, Juve, Napoli or even Como push Inter the whole way.

Winners of the continental competitions

Finley Crebolder: Bayern Munich, Benfica and Ajax.

As a PSV fan, I must reluctantly admit that Ajax are one of the most exciting sides heading into the new season. New director Jordi Cruyff has added some real quality in Julian Brandt, Marc ter Stegen and Marcos Leonardo among others, and in new manager Michel, they have someone who seems the perfect fit for the club's traditional way of playing.

Tolga Akdeniz: Bayern Munich, Juventus and Brighton.

PSG are the strongest team in Europe, obviously, but I can't really picture them winning three Champions League titles in a row. Arsenal and Bayern stand out as obvious contenders, but I am not sure the former have recruited well enough in the attacking department to win this competition - although that could change. Also, I'm doubling down on my belief in Juventus this season, while I think the Premier League's dominance of the Conference League will continue.

Danny Clark: PSG, Real Sociedad and Ajax.

Josh Donaldson: Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta.

Harry Dunnett: Bayern Munich, Juventus and Ajax.

It would be naive to rule out a PSG side going for three consecutive Champions League crowns, but there was very little separating Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich last season in Europe. Arsenal's signing of Guimaraes makes them stronger again this campaign, but Bayern Munich's transfer business is even more impressive.

Nathaniel Brown showed us all what he is about at the World Cup and is a big upgrade at left-back, whilst Ismael Saibari also shone in the States and gives Vincent Kompany a different profile of forward than Kane to utilise from the bench.

Pat Dempsey: Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Monaco.

Pure prediction... I think the four best teams in the Champions League will be Barcelona, PSG, Bayern and Arsenal again, so one of them! As for the Europa and Conference Leagues, I think all the Premier League sides are serious contenders in those cups as always. However, I'm going outside of England on instinct: Real Sociedad had an iffy last season but got a taste of cup success; I like them or Celta for the Europa. As for the Conference, it's a bit hard to say when no one has qualified yet, but, assuming they make it, Monaco and Freiburg stand out to me.

Wildcard prediction

Finley Crebolder: Arne Slot's poor final season at Liverpool damaged his reputation massively, but I think he'll restore it this season by taking charge of a club in one of the top leagues and doing an excellent job.

Tolga Akdeniz: Besiktas are going to make a real deep run in the Europa League this season - should they get through the qualifiers, I may add! Bringing in Dusan Vlahovic and Leandro Trossard are really good signings, and new manager Vincenzo Italiano has some pedigree in cup competitions. He won Bologna the Coppa Italia - their first trophy in 51 years, and reached two Conference League finals with Fiorentina. They are shaping up to be a good team.

Danny Clark: Xabi Alonso won’t survive the season at Chelsea. I've got the Blues finishing outside the Premier League top five, and that kind of form won't sit well with chairman Todd Boehly.

Josh Donaldson: Coventry City flirt with Derby County's lowest Premier League points tally before getting 'over the line' in late May. Let's add a bonus one - this will be Diego Simeone's last season with Atletico Madrid.

Harry Dunnett: After a positive start, the balloon will be burst for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and by the end of the season the dressing room will be in disarray; Real will finish behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Kylian Mbappe will set an ultimatum to Florentino Perez: Mourinho leaves, or I leave.

And I will treat you to a bonus too: JJ Gabriel will become the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Pat Dempsey: I love a good promoted side, and LaLiga has three great (and big) clubs up this season with Deportivo A Coruna, Racing Santander and Malaga back in the top tier. My wildcard prediction is that all three will stay up! Considering how crazy and congested last season's relegation battle got, I don't think it's beyond belief, and it could mean we see a big dog going down, too.