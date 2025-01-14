Flamengo want Arsenal midfielder whose contract is set to expire this season

Brazilian club Flamengo are said to want to sign Jorginho on a free transfer this summer.

The 33-year-old Italian international is out of contract when the season comes to an end.

While the Gunners may want him to stay, Jorginho knows he is only a squad player at the Emirates Stadium.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claims he will get a tempting offer from Flamengo.

There are likely to be other European teams vying for the pass master if he becomes available.

Jorginho can already sign a pre-contract with teams outside of England this winter.