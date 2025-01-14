Flamengo want Arsenal midfielder whose contract is set to expire this season

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Flamengo want Arsenal midfielder whose contract is set to expire this seasonAction Plus
Brazilian club Flamengo are said to want to sign Jorginho on a free transfer this summer.

The 33-year-old Italian international is out of contract when the season comes to an end.

While the Gunners may want him to stay, Jorginho knows he is only a squad player at the Emirates Stadium.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claims he will get a tempting offer from Flamengo.

There are likely to be other European teams vying for the pass master if he becomes available.

Jorginho can already sign a pre-contract with teams outside of England this winter.

JorginhoFlamengo RJArsenalPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSerie A Betano
