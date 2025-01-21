Fiorentina right-back set to sign for Brentford before joining Wolfsburg on loan

Highly-rated Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode is heading to England this month.

Brentford are said to be closing in on the signature of the 20-year-old flier.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per German sources, the winner of the Best Italian Talent at the 2024 Golden Boy Awards is signing for the Premier League side.

They are seeking to close a deal that will see Kayode come in to replace Mats Roerslev.

The latter will then be able to complete a loan switch to Wolfsburg in order to get more first-team game time.

He is going to fly to Wolfsburg this week to undergo a medical ahead of the move.