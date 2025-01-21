Tribal Football
Fiorentina right-back set to sign for Brentford before joining Wolfsburg on loan

Ansser Sadiq
Fiorentina right-back set to sign for Brentford before joining Wolfsburg on loan
Highly-rated Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode is heading to England this month.

Brentford are said to be closing in on the signature of the 20-year-old flier.

Per German sources, the winner of the Best Italian Talent at the 2024 Golden Boy Awards is signing for the Premier League side.

They are seeking to close a deal that will see Kayode come in to replace Mats Roerslev.

The latter will then be able to complete a loan switch to Wolfsburg in order to get more first-team game time.

He is going to fly to Wolfsburg this week to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

