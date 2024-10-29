Fiorentina keeper De Gea reacts to Ten Hag Man Utd sacking

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea had the last laugh over ex-boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman lost his job today at United, with the club sacking him with immediate effect.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Gea, who was let go on Ten Hag’s orders in the summer of 2023, simply posted an emoji reacting to the sacking.

De Gea tweeted an emoji of what is often known as the Italian hand gesture.

He is spending the season at Fiorentina in Italy, having taken last year off from the sport.

When he left United, he had said: "I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt.

"To lead the team, to represent this institution - the biggest club in the world - was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers. Now it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”