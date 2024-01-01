Tribal Football
Fiorentina keen as Chelsea put Casadei up for sale

Chelsea are ready to SELL Cesare Casadei this summer.

Casadei was left in London by Chelsea as the senior squad begin their preseason tour of the US today.

The midfielder was expected to sent away on-loan for the new season, however TMW says the Blues favour an outright sale.

Fiorentina are already in contact and been informed Casadei can leave the Blues for €12m.

Casadei returned to Chelsea in January after an impressive first-half of last season on-loan with Leicester City.

