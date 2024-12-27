Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Feyenoord star Hadj Moussa linked with major move to Liverpool to replace Salah

Ansser Sadiq
Feyenoord star Hadj Moussa linked with major move to Liverpool to replace Salah
Feyenoord star Hadj Moussa linked with major move to Liverpool to replace SalahAction Plus
Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa could well be on his way to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old posted photos of himself attending the Blues’ Boxing Day clash against Fulham on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moussa, who has three goals this season, is being linked to the Blues and Liverpool.

Per La Gazette du Fennec, the Reds see him as a possible Mohamed Salah replacement.

De Overlaap, a Feyenoord fan, tweeted: "Anis Hadj Moussa is well on his way to Chelsea FC. 

“He has even been spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHadj Moussa AnisSalah MohamedFeyenoordLiverpoolChelseaFulhamFootball TransfersEredivisie
Related Articles
Shearer insists Liverpool can be caught
Chelsea boss Maresca: The reality is we're NOT title challengers
Prem giants circle Fulham for Robinson