Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Fernandez in Chelsea squad to face Sociedad whilst Jackson, Delap and Adarabioyo are out

Fernandez in Chelsea squad to face Sociedad whilst Jackson, Delap and Adarabioyo are out
Fernandez in Chelsea squad to face Sociedad whilst Jackson, Delap and Adarabioyo are outJohn Walton / PA Images / Profimedia

Xabi Alonso has named his Chelsea squad for the club's final friendly against Real Sociedad.

Fernandez has been named on the substitutes' bench for Chelsea's clash with Sociedad in what is a shock move from Alonso following the midfielder’s transfer links. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Argentina star has been close to a switch to Manchester City over the past week, with the Blues handing their Premier League rivals a 5pm deadline on Friday that City decided not to abide by. 

As Alonso prepares for his first clash at Stamford Bridge, Fernandez may feature off the bench in what might be a mixed reception from the home crowd who are treated to a debut from Morgan Rogers. 

Chelsea signed Rogers from Aston Villa in an incredible £117M move last month, making him Chelsea's record signing and, at the time, the most expensive British footballer ever. 

He starts alongside Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer who return to the side just under a week for the club’s opening Premier League clash with Fulham a week on Monday. 

Maxence Lacroix also makes his debut after joining the club from Crystal Palace last month for around £52M, signing until 2032. He starts alongside Levi Colwill, captain Reece James, Wesley Fofana and fellow new signing Marco Palestra. 

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Palestra, James, Caicedo, Neto; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

Subs: Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, Chavarria, Gusto, Hato, Essugo, Lavia, Barco, Fernandez, Estevao, Gittens, Quenda 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEnzo FernandezXabi AlonsoTosin AdarabioyoLouis JacksonChelseaReal Sociedad

Related Articles

Liam Delap wants to stay in the Premier League as he prepares to leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad: Where to watch as Pedro, Palmer and Caicedo likely to start

Rodri update: Barcelona make third offer for Man City star in package that is now £60M+