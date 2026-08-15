Chelsea vs Real Sociedad: Where to watch as Pedro, Palmer and Caicedo likely to start

Chelsea conclude their preseason preparations with a friendly against Real Sociedad as manager Xabi Alonso prepares his side.

Alonso is expected to field a strong line-up against Sociedad in what is his team’s final test before they kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham in just over a weeks time.

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Interestingly, this is a rematch of a preseason friendly from twelve years ago, when legendary manager José Mourinho was in charge of the Blues for the second time and would lead the Blues to a Premier League title.

Predicted line up

Chelsea predicted starting lineup: Sanchez; Palestra, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Caicedo, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro.

Sociedad’s predicted starting lineup: Remiro, Aramburu, Martín, Zubeldia, Gómez, Herrera, Turrientes, Barrenetxea, Soler, Marchal, Oskarsson.

Where to watch

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad is being shown live on CFC+, Chelsea’s in-house video streaming service. The clash will Kick-off at Stamford Bridge at 2pm BST or 9am EDT; 7:30pm IST.

Who could make their debut?

Summer arrivals Morgan Rogers, Valentin Barco, Emmanuel Emegha, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarría and Maxence Lacroix are all in contention to make their Chelsea debuts this weekend. Alonso should hand his new additions chances to impress as he has little time to allow so many players the time needed to adapt to his style and their new club before the season kicks off.

Alonso takes charge of his first game at Stamford Bridge against his former club. The former midfielder started his career in the youth ranks of the La Liga club and began his managerial journey at the same outfit.

Who is ruled out?

Alvaro Odriozola is out for the Spanish side with the right-back out for the long term with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Chelsea are without Aaron Anselmino whilst Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha could face issues before kick off due to slight knocks.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez could also miss out as his links to Manchester City continue to grow this summer, especially now Rodri is expected to join Barcelona.