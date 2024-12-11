Fergie intervention stops Man Utd Busby embarrassment

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly had to step in regarding a ticket issue this season.

The Red Devils were set to stop giving tickets to the family of Manchester United legend Sir Matt Busby.

Advertisement Advertisement

The latter is credited as being the man responsible for the modern day United, bringing through players from the youth team to eventually win the 1968 European Cup.

Busby, who managed United between 1945 and 1969, won 13 major trophies.Per The Mail, Ferguson learned that INEOS wanted to stop giving tickets to his present family.

However, he went straight to chief executive Omar Berrada and ensured they retained those season tickets.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play