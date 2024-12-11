Fergie intervention stops Man Utd Busby embarrassment

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly had to step in  regarding a ticket issue this season.

The Red Devils were set to stop giving tickets to the family of Manchester United legend Sir Matt Busby.

The latter is credited as being the man responsible for the modern day United, bringing through players from the youth team to eventually win the 1968 European Cup.

Busby, who managed United between 1945 and 1969, won 13 major trophies.Per The Mail, Ferguson learned that INEOS wanted to stop giving tickets to his present family.

However, he went straight to chief executive Omar Berrada and ensured they retained those season tickets.

 

