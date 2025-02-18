Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ferdinand: Ratcliffe and Ineos have blown all goodwill with Man Utd fans
Ferdinand: Ratcliffe and Ineos have blown all goodwill with Man Utd fans
Manchester United Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand says Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have blown the goodwill they enjoyed from fans when they first bought into the club.

Ferdinand has slammed Ratcliffe's management decisions since he became co-owner over a year ago.

Speaking on his show 'Rio Presents', the former United defender said: "With Ineos, they couldn't have come into Manchester United in a better circumstance than they did.

"The fans were absolutely against the Glazers and they have been for a while. So they have huge kudos when they walk through the front door.

"They have gone quickly towards reversing that with the things they have done. The culling of the jobs, the staff of the football club and, from the outside, I look at it and think: 'could they have done it in a different way?'

"Could they have gone to the Glazers and said: 'Look, could we cut some of the money you are taking out as a sort of management fee every year' which is in the 20s of millions of pounds.

"Every year they take out. Sacrifice a little bit here, please, for the good of this club that you invested a lot of time in and let us have a chance to get back to the top."

