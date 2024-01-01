Ferdinand can see Rashford following Greenwood out of Man Utd

Tribal Football
Manchester United Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand can see Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood leaving the club this summer.

Ferdinand insists the commitment of both attackers must be questioned.

"I would like to find out where his focus lies, and what he wants to do," said Ferdinand of Rashford to the Daily Mail.

"What has been the reason for his deteriorating performance. If I get the right answer I keep him, if I get the wrong answer I let him move."

Greenwood, 22, was last season on loan with Getafe and Ferdinand also said: "I would need a conversation with him too. Find out what is his focus. Find out how it feels in the club."

