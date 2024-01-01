Ferdinand baffled by Man Utd's McTominay decision

Club legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Manchester United for a transfer move.

Ferdinand is not impressed with the club’s decision to sell Scott McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder, who chipped in with vital goals last term, is heading to Napoli for £26 million.

Speaking on his Rio Presents show, Ferdinand said: “I look at Scott McTominay and like not every player can be a star standout player or a franchise player.

“I always say this, to win the league you need the likes of a John O'Shea, a Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, Chicharito, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from when we were at United.

“Or you need the likes of Alvarez when he was at City who can come in, like last season Jeremy Doku was coming in and impacting games even though not necessarily always starting all the games.

“Those players are huge, you need those players and they understand the DNA especially the ones who come through the academy, Man United have always stood by that.

“It really doesn't sit well with me, to replace him you are going to have to spend, 30, 40, £50m and it's not going to be cheap to replace him.

“It's a gamble, you don't what you're going to get with that next player, whereas with him you know what you're getting, it's on the tin, he turns up when he's playing, might not always be an eight or nine out of ten but he is a good seven and every know and then he will be an eight and get you a goal.”