Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Father of Musk admits Liverpool buying interest

Ansser Sadiq
Father of Musk admits Liverpool buying interest
Father of Musk admits Liverpool buying interestProfimedia
Liverpool’s owners - Fenway Sports Group - have no intention of selling the club.

The Reds are not on the market and are not even looking for new investors at present.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the father of Elon Musk has stated that his billionaire son wants to buy the club.

“I can't comment on that, they'll raise the price,” Errol Musk said when asked if Elon was looking to add the Anfield club to his portfolio. 

He then added: “Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I.”

Musk, who is set for a senior position in American president-elect Donald Trump's new administration, is said to be not well liked by the Anfield fanbase.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Williams says Forest's confidence is at all-time high ahead of Liverpool clash
Liverpool's Koumas wanted by several Championship sides this winter
Feyenoord striker Gimenez open to reunion with Liverpool boss Slot