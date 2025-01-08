Father of Musk admits Liverpool buying interest

Liverpool’s owners - Fenway Sports Group - have no intention of selling the club.

The Reds are not on the market and are not even looking for new investors at present.

However, the father of Elon Musk has stated that his billionaire son wants to buy the club.

“I can't comment on that, they'll raise the price,” Errol Musk said when asked if Elon was looking to add the Anfield club to his portfolio.

He then added: “Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I.”

Musk, who is set for a senior position in American president-elect Donald Trump's new administration, is said to be not well liked by the Anfield fanbase.