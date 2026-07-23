Fantasy Premier League 2026/27: All rule changes and new features ahead of the new season

Every Fantasy Premier League rule change for the 2026/27 season

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing its return for the 2026/27 season and a host of changes and features have been implemented.

Here, Flashscore outlines what's been adjusted in FPL ahead of the new campaign.

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Live points updates

Managers will now be able to see live updates to points while matches are being played.

That includes appearance points, goals, assists, clean sheets and defensive contribution (DEFCON) points.

Projected bonus points will be added after 20 minutes of each match and can change as the game progresses.

In addition to points, mini-league standings will also update in real time.

Changes to bonus points

The Bonus Points System (BPS) has also received a rework to reduce the overlap of a player also earning defensive contribution points in the same match and to improve the prospects of goalkeepers, full-backs and attackers.

Below are the revised changes:

Players no longer punished for being tackled

Players were previously handed a BPS reduction of -1 every time they were tackled.

This will no longer be the case, which should benefit frequent dribblers and ball-carriers such as wingers and full-backs.

Fewer rewards for clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBI)

Players will now earn +1 BPS for every three CBIs instead of +1 BPS for every two CBIs, which was the case last season.

This has been done to lessen the likelihood of centre-backs scooping up bonus points as they often make the most clearances, blocks and interceptions.

Goalkeeper saves

Goalkeepers will now receive +2 BPS for any save made.

They will earn an additional +1 BPS for saving a shot taken inside the box, but will no longer receive +1 BPS for shots taken outside the box.

Goalkeepers will now earn +1 BPS for saving a 'big chance'.

Penalty saves previously earned +8 BPs, but this has been dropped to +7 BPS and coupled with +1 BPS gained from the 'big chance' save metric.

Price change predictions

FPL has introduced a new price prediction tool to show managers which players are likely to rise and fall.

The tool tracks the latest transfer activity to give a prediction on who could change in price each day at 00:00 UK time.

The predictor only serves as a guide, however, and does not guarantee price changes.

Later finalised Gameweek scores

The Gameweek 'lockdown', when scores are finalised, will now occur later at 09:00 UK time the morning after the last match instead of one hour after the final whistle.

This has been done to allow for more time for stats provider Opta to review their collection, which then reflects in the Bonus Points System and in defensive contributions.

It in turn should bring more accurate data and reduce the chance of missed bonus or defensive contribution points when the Gameweek scores are finalised.

What hasn't changed?

Chips unchanged

Managers will still receive two sets of chips (Wildcard, Free Hit, Triple Captain and Bench Boost) to be used in each half of the season.

The first set of chips must be used before the Gameweek 19 deadline at 13:30 GMT on Saturday, January 2nd.

Roll to five free transfers

Managers can still save up to five free transfers across Gameweeks.

Last season, managers received extra free transfers in December to navigate the Africa Cup of Nations, but this will NOT be the case this campaign as the tournament is not taking place until the summer.

DEFCON points

Defensive contribution points will remain after their introduction last season.