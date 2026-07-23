Arsenal confirm the signing of Christos Tzolis: My targets are to win titles, of course!

Arsenal have unveiled Christos Tzolis as their latest signing under manager Mikel Arteta.

Tzolis scored 22 goals and claimed 29 assists in 52 appearances for Club Brugge last season across all competitions and now joins the Gunners for a reported fee of £34M.

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Known for his pace, dribbling, creativity, and goal-scoring ability, the 24 year old has been handed the number 17 shirt, a shirt worn by the likes of Emmanuel Petit, Nacho Monreal and Alexis Sánchez.

Speaking on the move, the winger admitted his love for Arsenal and says he cannot wait to get started in North London.

“I love to watch football, I know everything about the Premier League, I know everything about Arsenal. I watched so many games this year and especially we played against each other, like you said. It was 0-3 in our stadium. I can say it was the most difficult team to attack against that I’ve played so far.

“My targets are to win titles, of course. I think for everybody the target is there, as many as possible. And to have as much as possible game time with the team, then the rest will come, I'm sure about that. So for me the most important is to settle well in the team, have a good feeling, play as much as possible and then we'll be very good, I believe.

“I'm very proud to be part of this amazing team. I'm looking forward to meeting everybody on the pitch, at the stadium, and to score my first goal at the Emirates.”

Tzolis follows Piero Hincapié and goalkeeper Illan Meslier who arrived on a free transfer from Leeds United as Arteta’s summer signings so far.