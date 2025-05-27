Fabianski proud of West Ham spell ahead of departure

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is proud of his time with the Irons.

The Pole is leaving West Ham when his contract expires next month.

He told whufc.com: "It's just been a beautiful journey. It's actually incredible for me, not only from a footballing point of view but from a family point of view because I think, aside from football, for us as a family, we found our place as well, being around this place, this part of London which is surrounded by West Ham supporters.

“So we as a family feel very, very settled, so I can call it home. If you ask my son, he's a proper West Ham fan. He saw friends from school; most of them are West Ham fans. Some of them even became West Ham fans because of me or even him.

“We have a nice group of friends that we have shared beautiful times with, and we hope to continue to do that living in this part of London."

Amazing journey

Fabianski also said: “It’s been an amazing journey on and off the pitch for us, and it was even more special as my first ever game for West Ham was actually at this stadium, a friendly game against Ipswich seven years ago, and it’s funny how life actually writes the script that your first and the final game are actually in the same stadium, playing against the same team. I'm going to say it was a happy ending.

“I think all of us, the people that maybe have been at the Club for a longer period of time and especially the supporters, know how demanding this Club is, how fans are passionate about what's happening with the team, with the Club. So I think, for me personally, I always tried to do it in the right way.

“Thank you very much for this beautiful journey, and I wish you all the very best for the future. I hope after this tricky season, the Club will come back stronger in the next season and will go in the right direction.”