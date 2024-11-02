Fabianski admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Forest defeat

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski admits they were "really disappointing" for defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Edson Alvarez saw red as Forest ranout comfortable 3-0 winners on the day.

Veteran Fabianski later said: “It was a really tough afternoon. I think at the start of the game, in general we were in control and there weren’t many chances for either team, but after they scored we crumbled to some extent.

“It’s just an example of us not managing the game in the right way, and I think we’ve seen that on other occasions this season as well. It’s really disappointing, because we knew coming here that it was going to be a tough match and we weren’t able to keep that control.

“I think that’s up to all of us. We’ve worked on lots of different aspects of our game, but we need to lead in different ways in training and games, and step up, and it’s up to us to go away and do that now.”