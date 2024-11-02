Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd
Souness: Amorim and Man Utd a losing relationship

Fabianski admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Forest defeat

Paul Vegas
Fabianski admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Forest defeat
Fabianski admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Forest defeat Tribalfootball
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski admits they were "really disappointing" for defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Edson Alvarez saw red as Forest ranout comfortable 3-0 winners on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Veteran Fabianski later said: “It was a really tough afternoon. I think at the start of the game, in general we were in control and there weren’t many chances for either team, but after they scored we crumbled to some extent.

“It’s just an example of us not managing the game in the right way, and I think we’ve seen that on other occasions this season as well. It’s really disappointing, because we knew coming here that it was going to be a tough match and we weren’t able to keep that control.

“I think that’s up to all of us. We’ve worked on lots of different aspects of our game, but we need to lead in different ways in training and games, and step up, and it’s up to us to go away and do that now.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFabianski LukaszNottinghamWest Ham
Related Articles
Lopetegui admits West Ham "must do better" after Forest defeat
Forest captain Yates: We could've beaten West Ham by more
Nottingham Forest defeat West Ham to pile the pressure on Julen Lopetegui