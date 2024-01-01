Fabian Huerzeler's wants to "challenge the establishment" at Brighton

The new Brighton boss has sent a bold claim to the rest of the league

New Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has been welcomed by the media after his first conference in which he made a big impression with his opening statements.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former St Pauli man said: “I’m aware this is a huge job. It’s a big challenge and I think I need a lot of courage and ability so I need to stay humble.

“My targets, I want to discuss them with my players, they need to be convinced of that, they need to feel what we can achieve, that’s the main thing for me.

“I want to achieve big things and I want to challenge the establishment.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with a lot of good coaches. You need your own philosophy and identity but it’s important to take other elements and adapt.”

Huerzeler also spoke about former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and his influence on football.

“Roberto De Zerbi had a huge impact on the football world with a different style of football. Of course, I will take some elements but I have my own philosophy and you can’t copy anyone.

“I like the football he played, it had a lot of courage with some interesting elements which I will also try and adapt to my philosophy.”

It is clear that Huerzeler is ambitious in his new role and will try and take Brighton to new heights in what will be an exciting season for the Seagulls.