Aston Villa have announced they won't appeal against the red card for Jhon Duran.

Duran was sent off in defeat at Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Villa have now announced they won't be appealing against the red card. It will mean Duran will be suspended for three games.

In the next three matches, Aston Villa will meet Brighton, Leicester and West Ham.

Durán, 21, is listed this season for 12 goals in 26 matches for Aston Villa.