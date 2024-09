Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze insists he's happy at Selhurst Park.

Eze says he won't force any move away from the Eagles.

"I really want to enjoy my football where I am right now. The things I can control," he told the Mirror.

"I really want to become as good a player as I possibly can. If it then takes me to another club or something, I'm fine with that."

Eze has a contract with Crystal Palace that runs until the summer of 2027.