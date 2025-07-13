Exclusive: Parker no big fan of Man Utd fullback Dalot; demands more from Mount

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United Double winner Paul Parker admits he's great fan of fellow fullback Diogo Dalot.

Asked if Dalot could have been a regular in the United team of his era, Parker was left unimpressed.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "I would have been so disappointed if he was in front of me! I think Dalot has done okay, but he’s not a good defender and he doesn’t try and cross the ball.

"No-one tries as United simply don’t cross the ball anymore. The only person has been (Patrick) Dorgu and he put more crosses in than anyone having not even played a full season. He’s a great crosser of the ball with his left foot, and it’s all he wants to do."

Parker also took aim at United's midfield, adding: "But no one goes in the box anymore. We signed Mason Mount for £55m, just run in the box, you’re meant to be a modern-day David Platt, that’s meant to be your strength!

"You’re not a great footballer as such, just someone who made their name at Chelsea by being that second striker in the box."

 

-  Paul Parker was speaking exclusively to Tribalfootball via the home of betting

 

