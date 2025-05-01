Exclusive: Pallister offers advice to Fredricson after Man Utd debut

Manchester United Double winner Gary Pallister says Tyler Fredricson can't rest on his laurels after making his senior debut.

The young defender was handed a full Premier League debut in defeat to Wolves last week. While United were beaten, Fredricson didn't look out of place and drew praise from senior teammate Christian Eriksen for his form in training in the lead-up.

Pallister told Tribalfootball.com: “Well, if somebody like Christian Eriksen's suggesting that he's really impressing the players then that probably speaks volumes. I don't know a lot about him.

“I saw the game against Wolves, and I was at the game, and he looked confident for a young lad, so that's a good start at that age. If you can play in front of 70,000 and look comfortable in your surroundings, then that speaks volumes. But we're only watching a young kid starting out, and he's had a good debut, he's had a piece of the action.

“Once he's played, he’ll want more. He's potentially one for the future, but there's such a long way to go when you when you're trying to forge your career at somewhere like Manchester United. We've seen a lot of young kids coming into the team and do spectacularly well.

“We've also seen other kids, who look world beaters at a young age, and struggle to come to terms with the expectations. So, he's at the start of his journey, hopefully it's a long one at Old Trafford, but there's a lot of work still to be done.”

- Gary Pallister was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Betway