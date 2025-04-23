Maguire key influence on Man Utd youngsters

Manchester United's young players are appreciating the leadership and influence of Harry Maguire.

The senior centre-half is making a major impact on the club's young players, helping Harry Amass settle inside the first team dressing room, while also welcoming Tyler Fredricson for Sunday's full debut against Wolves.

Maguire is also helping the likes of Jaydan Kamason, Jack Moorhouse, James Scanlon and Godwill Kukonki as they train with the senior squad.

A source told the Daily Mail: "He is a top, top bloke.

"He's one of the nicest people you could ever meet and he's been invaluable to the kids."