Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Man Utd jump ahead of Prem rivals for Akliouche

Maguire key influence on Man Utd youngsters

Paul Vegas
Maguire key influence on Man Utd youngsters
Maguire key influence on Man Utd youngsters Action Plus
Manchester United's young players are appreciating the leadership and influence of Harry Maguire.

The senior centre-half is making a major impact on the club's young players, helping Harry Amass settle inside the first team dressing room, while also welcoming Tyler Fredricson for Sunday's full debut against Wolves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maguire is also helping the likes of Jaydan Kamason, Jack Moorhouse, James Scanlon and Godwill Kukonki as they train with the senior squad.

A source told the Daily Mail: "He is a top, top bloke.

"He's one of the nicest people you could ever meet and he's been invaluable to the kids."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaguire HarryAmass HarryFredricson TylerKukonki GodwillManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd veteran Eriksen offers support to young pair: Fredricson exciting talent
Amorim discusses performances of Man Utd pair Fredricson, Amass in Wolves defeat
Man United Academy stars 'deserved better' after losing home debuts