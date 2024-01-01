EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Rennes chief Silvestre says Southampton offers Ugochukwu "his big chance"

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes Southampton offers Lesley Ugochukwu a big chance to establish himself in the Premier League.

The midfielder has joined Saints on a season-long loan from Chelsea and has been gradually introduced into the first team by manager Russell Martin.

Ugochukwu was originally signed by Chelsea from Rennes, where Silvestre both played and worked as sporting director in the past.

Speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of BetMGM, Silvestre said: “I think it was a great move for him to go to Chelsea and an even better move for him to go out on loan to Southampton.

"He's 20 now, he needs to play football consistently, and I think he will get a lot of valuable Premier League minutes under his belt at Southampton.

“I know Southampton are struggling at the moment, but playing football is the only way to progress his career, and he will need to progress to play for Chelsea. He’s an interesting player – physically strong, good on the ball – and he wasn’t even playing every week for Rennes, so Southampton is his chance.

"Lesley will face top opponents every weekend, which is only going to be positive for his development.”