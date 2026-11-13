EXCLUSIVE: Dejan Lovren says £47M is a bargain for Araujo who "suits" the Premier League

Liverpool icon Dejan Lovren has opened up on the likes of Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet as the Reds try to forge a title run.

It has been a tricky start for Liverpool under new manager Andoni Iraola, who is seemingly still finding his feet on Merseyside after replacing Arne Slot over the summer.

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The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders and champions Arsenal, a side that seems to be storming away to another title after another relentless run under Iraola's compatriot Mikel Arteta.

Despite the struggles and string of lacklustre performances, Liverpool have had flashes of a world class side who could genuinely become one of the biggest forces in Europe.

Wins against Atletico Madrid, Brighton, LASK, Brentford and Villarreal have shown that Liverpool can impress, but they are evidently still in the middle of construction as Iraola works out the kinks.

The likes of Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha have burst through the academy to establish themselves in the first team, but shining lights have also come from the transfer market as Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet slide straight into defence.

Araujo looks like a bargain

Speaking to Tribal Football on behalf of Hajper, Lovren praised the Uruguayan, who arrived from a season long loan and has since showcased not only his versatility at the back, but also his much-loved aggressive style and extraordinary passion for the badge.

How impressed have you been with Ronald Araujo since his move, has he become a cult hero already?

"I believe the Premier League suits Ronald Araujo more than the Spanish league. Because he is a physically dominant guy, it suits him perfectly.

"I believe he will only improve and, I don't know, maybe in the future he can agree to stay permanently.

"In the Premier League, Liverpool won’t be his only option, but Liverpool are smart enough to consider their options, he's quite young at 27. So why not keep him if he's doing so well?"

Would you trigger his release clause at £47m? He seems to be perfect for Liverpool so far?

"£47M? Why not? In the near future, he will probably cost £80M, so why not take him at this price and make him an even bigger and better player along the way?

"He's at a perfect age. He has a good five to six years at the top football level to play. So why not?

"Everyone wants Virgil van Dijk to play until he’s forty-one like Luka Modrić, but not everyone is like Luka Modrić. So the time will also come for Van Dijk to leave Liverpool and you need options, you need replacements. You need to look at least five years ahead."

Don't rule Liverpool out of the title race

Jacquet, just 21 years old, has stepped into the side after the departure of Ibrahima Konate, who left for free to sign for Real Madrid.

Liverpool splashed out £60M to sign Jacquet from Rennes, a deal that now looks genius as the club snapped up one of the most promising defenders in Europe.

After forming a solid partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk, the youngster has been called up to the France squad once more this week as manager Zinedine Zidane understands the quality he brings in defence.

Lovren says learning from Van Dijk will only help Jacquet, who he believes could form a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title if they remain consistent.

Jeremy Jacquet has seamlessly replaced Ibrahima Konate, how have you rated him alongside Virgil van Dijk?

"I have honestly been surprised by Jeremy Jacquet. He was in the French league and usually you need some time to adapt from this league to another league, but he has really surprised me in a good way.

"I see him also as long term option at Liverpool. They knew in the beginning that they found a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, and he's also so young, so he will continue to learn.

"He will learn from the very best next to Van Dijk. So it's a win-win situation for me and exciting for the future."

Do you think Liverpool can win the title? Or should they focus on other competitions?

"It's good to be leading the Premier League early on, definitely, but nothing is guaranteed.

"Everyone knows how many times Arsenal were close to the title, but then in the last two or three games it fell away, it's important how you finish. It's the last ten games that decide it.

"After the winter break, there are so many games and I believe Liverpool are in a good spot, so don’t rule them out of the title just yet.

"It’s better to come to the finish line in the best possible way and in the best possible mood for the team, than to be good in the beginning and then have this dynamic of the team disappear too soon."

After the international break, Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield, where three points are imperative if Iraola's side want to stay in the title race.