Ex-Tottenham starlet Marcus Edwards switches allegiance from England to Cyprus

Marcus Edwards scored his first Premier League goal for Burnley against Liverpool at Anfield in January

Burnley's Marcus Edwards has switched his international allegiance from England to Cyprus, the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) announced on Sunday.

Edwards, a former Tottenham academy product, was eligible to represent Cyprus via his mother and informed the CFA of his desire to play for the national team.

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The CFA confirmed the 27-year-old winger and attacking midfielder has obtained a Cypriot passport and is working towards his availability for their upcoming Nations League games.

Born in Enfield, London, Edwards came through Tottenham's youth system and was likened to Lionel Messi for his playing style by then-manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Edwards left Spurs in September 2019 to join Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, then linked up with Sporting in January 2022.

He enjoyed a fruitful spell in Lisbon, recording 24 goals and 26 assists in 120 appearances, including scoring against Spurs in the Champions League.

Edwards is currently at Burnley, although he was recently left out of the Clarets' 25-man squad list for the season.

Edwards has represented England up to Under-20 level and even scored against Cyprus in an Under-17 match.