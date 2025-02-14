Ex-Spurs midfielder Bentaleb cleared to play after cardiac arrest

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has been cleared to make a remarkable return to football.

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest last June while playing for hometown club Lille.

He has since been fitted with a defibrillator and received care from the same specialist who helped Christian Eriksen.

His club Lille announced: "The French Football Federation's medical commission has met to determine Nabil Bentaleb's medical situation, and to decide on his personal and sporting future.

"It ruled positively in the light of the player's latest tests and medical results, and spoke in favour of his return to competitive football.

"The Club is delighted to see our player authorised to rejoin his teammates at training from tomorrow onwards.

"Nabil, the people of Lille are looking forward to welcome you back at the Decathlon Arena."