Ex-Spartak Moscow midfielder Yakovlev admits Chelsea regrets

Former Spartak Moscow midfielder Pavel Yakovlev admits he regrets turning down Chelsea.

Yakovlev was offered a move to Chelsea early in his career.

He recalled to Comment. Show: "At the beginning of my career in Spartak, I spent good half a season, after which there were rumours that Chelsea wanted to move for me.

"We discussed this moment with the agent, he then told me that it was all real. I was also interesting Genk in Belgium and the Dutch PSV, if I am not mistaken.

"But we decided that it was cool in Russia. 'We will make you a good salary now, you play for Spartak!' I was told."

"What do I think about it now? Of course, I should have left..."