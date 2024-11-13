Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows

Ex-ref Gallagher rejects bias claims after Coote clip

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-ref Gallagher rejects bias claims after Coote clip
Ex-ref Gallagher rejects bias claims after Coote clipAction Plus
Former referee Dermot Gallagher insists that officials are not biased against any teams.

Gallagher spoke after David Coote was filmed on video criticizing Liverpool and their manager at the time, Jurgen Klopp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coote called Klopp “German c***” and Liverpool “s**t” in the video from a few years ago.

But Gallagher said, per The Mirror: "I refereed for 46 years, and most of my decisions are based on instinct; you have a knowledge of the laws of the game, the experience that you built up over the years.

"You see an incident and act instinctively, it's like driving a car, you see a red light, you don't think ‘change gear, brake, stop’. You just do it. 

“I don't think any referee has any chance to think like that (biased against certain clubs), what I would say is that at the top level, the scrutiny is so intense - it's unbelievable.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Ex-ref Dean: Coote will be devastated
Al-Ettifaq coach Gerrard loses two key assistants
Liverpool midfielder Jones: Slot and staff give you great support