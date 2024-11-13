Ex-ref Gallagher rejects bias claims after Coote clip

Former referee Dermot Gallagher insists that officials are not biased against any teams.

Gallagher spoke after David Coote was filmed on video criticizing Liverpool and their manager at the time, Jurgen Klopp.

Coote called Klopp “German c***” and Liverpool “s**t” in the video from a few years ago.

But Gallagher said, per The Mirror: "I refereed for 46 years, and most of my decisions are based on instinct; you have a knowledge of the laws of the game, the experience that you built up over the years.

"You see an incident and act instinctively, it's like driving a car, you see a red light, you don't think ‘change gear, brake, stop’. You just do it.

“I don't think any referee has any chance to think like that (biased against certain clubs), what I would say is that at the top level, the scrutiny is so intense - it's unbelievable.”